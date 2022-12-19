Karachi Test Day 3: England on brink of Pakistan whitewash as teenager Ahmed tears through hosts

Karachi, Dec 19: England closed in on an unprecedented whitewash in Pakistan as a five-for from debutant Rehan Ahmed decimated the hosts on day three of the third and final Test.

Having taken two wickets on day one at the National Stadium in Karachi, England's youngest Test debutant built on Jack Leach's three-wicket haul as the hosts crumbled.

England poised for a convincing win

After bowling Pakistan out for 216, England look certain to claim a convincing win after navigating the late dismissals of Zak Crawley and Ahmed to cut the deficit to 55 by stumps.

Leach continues to impress

Leach's incredible spell at the end of the first session on Monday set the tone.

Having enjoyed a stroke of fortune when Shan Masood (24) was bowled reverse-sweeping, Leach followed up by dismissing Azhar Ali for a duck in his final Test innings before retirement and pinning Abdullah Shafique (26) leg before wicket.

Rehan scalps wickets at crucial stages

Ahmed then came to the fore, claiming the crucial wickets of Babar Azam (54) and Saud Shakeel (53).

The 18-year-old's googly then accounted for Mohammad Rizwan just after he was dropped by Ollie Pope, before Joe Root and Mark Wood got in on the act.

However, the day belonged to Ahmed, who rounded off a terrific performance by drawing catches from Mohammad Wasim and Agha Salman as England were set 168 to win.

Fiery Start from English batters

Ben Stokes' team wasted little time in reducing that target – Abrar Ahmed's late dismissals of Crawley (41) and Ahmed, who moved up the order to come in at three, surely not enough to provoke a turnaround.

Ahmed makes more history

Ahmed played a key role in teeing up what will surely be a success for England in Karachi, becoming the youngest bowler (aged 18 years and 128 days) to take a five-wicket-haul on debut in a men's Test match.

The last England spinner to record better match figures than Ahmed's 7-137 on debut was Peter Such, who managed 8-145 against Australia in 1993.

Ahmed might well have cemented his place in the Test squad heading into 2023.

Leach hits the summit

While Ahmed stole the headlines, Leach limited Pakistan by claiming three big dismissals in the space of two overs, becoming the leading wicket-taker in men's Tests this year in the process.

The wicket of Shafique was Leach's 46th of 2022, more than any other player in the format – South Africa's Kagiso Rabada is second with 45.