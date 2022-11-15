Kieron Pollard retires from IPL, appointed Mumbai Indians batting coach for IPL 2023

Mumbai, Nov 15: Legendary West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has on Tuesday (November 15) announced his retirement from the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL). Pollard - who has played for Mumbai Indians throughout his IPL career - has been appointed the batting coach of the franchise ahead of IPL 2023.

Pollard - who joined the Mumbai Indians' franchise in 2010 - has been one of the pillars of the strength of the side ever since. He's been amongst the select few overseas players who have played more than 100 games for a franchise in the history of the cash-rich league.

Pollard - who has played a total of 189 games for Mumbai Indians - has been part of the team's all five successful campaigns in the tournament. He also was part of the two Champions League (now defunct) victories of the franchise.

Bonafide IPL legend

In his glorious career for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Pollard scored 3412 runs at a strike rate of 147.32. The big-hitting cricketer from Trinidad has smashed 223 sixes and 218 fours in the tournament. He has slammed 18 fifties, taken 103 catches and picked up 69 wickets in his 13 years of association with the franchise. He's been a vital cog in MI's setup and played a crucial role in their record five title triumphs in the tournament.

The 35-year-old, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, had a forgettable IPL 2022 season as he could only muster 114 runs in 11 games for MI, with 25 being the highest. He looked like a mere shadow of himself in the previous season as the Mumbai-based franchise finished at the bottom half of the points table in IPL 15.

In an official statement released by Mumbai Indians, Pollard said, "It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either, 'Once an MI always an MI'."

Pollard has played several match-winning knocks for MI and was always feared and respected by the opposition for the impact he made during the game. He has had this knack of pulling out wins from the jaws of defeat.

Highlights from Pollard's illustrious IPL career:

# Second-Highest Run Getter For Mumbai Indians - 3915

# Most Sixes For Mumbai Indians in IPL History - 223

# Third Most number of catches taken in the IPL by a non-wicketkeeper - 103

# Fifth most Man of the Match Awards for an overseas player - 14

# Second joint-fastest 50 For Mumbai Indians - 17 Balls

# Second-Highest Batting Strike Rate for Mumbai Indians (Min 300 Runs) - 147.32

# 180 Runs In Six IPL Finals at a Strike Rate of 195.65

MI will certainly miss him in the middle and find an even bigger challenge of finding his replacement in the upcoming IPL 2023 Auction on December 23 in Kochi. There are a few players in the world whom MI might look to buy and develop as a potential match-winner like Pollard.