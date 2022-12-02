Kieron Pollard to lead MI Emirates in ILT20, Rashid Khan to captain MI Cape Town in SA20

Mumbai, December 2: MI Global on Friday (December 2) announced the captains for MI Emirates and MI Cape Town in the ILT20 and SA20 league respectively.

Kieron Pollard and Rashid Khan will take over the captain's duties for MI Emirates and MI Cape Town, respectively.

Mumbai Indians went global with the addition of teams in the T20 cricketing leagues of South Africa and UAE earlier this year.

The new members of Mumbai Indians 'One Family’ MI Emirates and MI Cape Town are set to debut in their inaugural seasons in January 2023.

Both teams feature some of the best players from across global cricket and will look to replicate the MI ethos and focus that has helped Mumbai Indians be one of the most successful franchises in global cricket.

Akash M Ambani said, “We’re extremely pleased to announce our captains for our extended MI Global one family for the cricketing season 2023. We have an amazing mix of talent, experience, and passion in both our captains. I’m convinced that Polly and Rashid will take forward the MI ethos and MI brand of cricket.

“Both will work with our excellent coaching teams to infuse the MI spirit in MI Emirates and MI Cape Town and win the hearts of cricket fans in UAE and South Africa.”

MI Emirates, led by Kieron Pollard and features the best of world cricket talent in Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, and Imran Tahir, amongst others, will debut in the ILT20, set to begin on January 13, 2023

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town, captained by Rashid Khan, comprises of a solid local South African core of Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, along with Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone.

The SA20 season will begin on January 10, 2023, with MI Cape Town set to play the opening game.