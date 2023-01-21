KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Bride and grooms dress, guests in attendance; all we know about marriage

Mumbai, Jan 21: Star India cricketer KL Rahul is set to get married to his longtime girlfriend and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty on January 23.

The preparations for the wedding of the power couple are in full swing as ceremonies will begin on Saturday (January 21). As reported earlier, the wedding is going to be a three-day affair and it will be a very intimate affair.

The functions like Mehandi, Sangeet, Cocktail party, etc. will begin on January 21.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding Venue:

The couple will tie the knot at the Khandala-based residence of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty - Athiya's father. Although the cricketer's residence has also been decked up and decorations were in full swing at his place as well.

What will KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wear at the wedding?

The couple will be donning a traditional bride and groom outfit designed by ace celebrity wedding designer Sabyasachi. The couple will opt for white and gold.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty haven't planned a big fat wedding

As per reports, the Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty wants her marriage ceremonies to happen peacefully in a quiet place. As per a Times of India report, the actor does not want too much 'shor-sharaba' and that's why the family chose their Khandala home for the wedding.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding Guests

As the couple doesn't wish for too much pomp and show, a limited number of guests have been invited. As per reports, only 100 guests will be attending the wedding party in Khandala. Only close family members and friends have been invited and among the attendees are Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Akshay Kumar. Former India captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are also going to attend the wedding.

While Kohli is busy playing the ODI series against New Zealand, Dhoni has started preparations for the upcoming IPL 2023 where he'll be leading Chennai Super Kings. Some of Rahul's cricketer friends could also be in attendance.

No-phone policy in KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty marriage

As per reports, the guests will not be allowed to carry phones with them during the wedding. They've also urged the guests not to share any videos or pictures from the wedding venue. A no-phone policy has become a common norm at celebrity weddings across India.

Menu for KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty marriage

As per reports, the wedding will have delicacies from South India and the guests will be served food on banana leaves, a common tradition in South Indian weddings.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding Reception

As per reports, the couple will not be hosting a wedding reception anytime soon. They will host a party for friends in the industry and cricketing fraternity after the conclusion of IPL 2023. It is being claimed that Rahul will join Team India soon after his wedding for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting February 9. While Athiya will also be immersed with her work soon after marriage. The newly-wedded couple won't even go out on a honeymoon due to their busy work calendar.