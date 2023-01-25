KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding Presents: Rs 50 crore apartment, BMW car from Kohli, sports bike from Dhoni

Mumbai, Jan 25: Star India cricketer KL Rahul, who got married to Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty on Monday (January 23), has received some swanky gifts as wedding presents from their family and close friends.

The wedding happened at the Khandala-based farmhouse of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Athiya's father. The couple took nuptial vows in an intimate ceremony in presence of close family members and friends.

After the wedding of the power couple, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan informed the media persons about the wedding and the married couple later took to their social media handles to share pictures from the wedding.

"In your light, I learn how to love..." Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," they wrote on their respective social media handles.

The bride looked resplendent in a pink lehenga, while the groom looked dapper in a beige sherwani. The newlyweds also posed for the photographers waiting outside the wedding venue post the ceremony.

