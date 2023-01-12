KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Venue and date of marriage of India cricketer with Bollywood actor confirmed?

Mumbai, Jan 12: Fans of Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty have been eagerly waiting for their wedding.

If reports are to be believed, the D-Day has been finalised and they will take the wedding vows, this month itself.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding date

Reports in the media claim that the star India cricketer will tie the knot with his lady love on January 23. The wedding will be a three-day affair and the functions will start on January 21.

The gala wedding will have functions like Mehandi, Sangeet, Cocktail party, etc. Although there hasn't been any confirmation from both party, reports have it that the preparations are in full swing for the wedding.

Venue of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding

As per the report, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's marriage will be held at the Khandala-based residence of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty - Athiya's father.

Reports in the past also claimed that a flat in plush Bandra (Mumbai) has been booked for the couple after marriage. It is a luxury flat which is situated in Pali Hills, an affluent residential area spread across the adjoined suburbs of Bandra and Khar in Mumbai.

Earlier last month, reports claimed that their marriage will be held in the first week of January. There were reports in the media that the Indian cricketer was granted 'personal leave' by the BCCI and that was the reason why he was not included in the T20I side against Sri Lanka.

But it was later revealed that the BCCI picked up a relatively younger side for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka under Hardik Pandya's leadership.

However, the actor's family junked such rumours. Suniel Shetty had previously claimed, "Hopefully soon, we will know when and where will it happen. I guess at the right time, everyone will know."

Rahul is currently participating in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka and performing the role of a wicketkeeper-batter in the side. The Karnataka cricketer has been preferred over regular wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan in the ongoing series and is looking to cement his position in the national.

If Rahul is actually planning to get married on the said date, then he will not be a part of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 18. The second and third ODIs will be played on January 21 and 24 respectively.