KL Rahul Injury: India expect stand-in captain to play in Mirpur Test despite hand injury

India are optimistic that stand-in captain KL Rahul will be available for the 2nd test against Bangladesh after an injury in the nets.

KL Rahul injured his hand during a net practice on Wednesday, a day before the final test starts in Mirpur on December 22.

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour said in the press conference that Rahul's injury was a minor one, but didn't clear whether the player will be available for the match.

"It doesn't [look serious]," he said. "He seems to be fine. Hopefully, he'll be okay. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully he'll be okay," Rathour said.

Rahul got injured while getting throwdowns from batting coach Vikram Rathour and subsequently received medical assistance.

Rahul's sudden absence will be a massive blow for India as the visitors are aiming to complete a clean sweep of the test series, after a disappointing outing in the ODI series.

India Injured Players:

India have already lost plenty of players in this series, which started with the exclusions of Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out with a back problem, while captain Rohit Sharma also missed the series due to a thumb injury that he suffered during the ODI series. To make matter worse, replacement player Navdeep Saini is also out after an abdominal muscle injury.

If Rahul misses out, Cheteshwar Pujara may well make his debut as India captain, and Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran may come into the side to play his first test for the country.