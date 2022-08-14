KL Rahul-led Team India arrives in Zimbabwe for ODI series, VVS Laxman to coach the side

Harare, Aug 14: The Indian cricket team under the leadership of KL Rahul arrived in Harare on Sunday (August 14) for the upcoming three-ODI series. The Indian squad left for the tour Down Under, starting August 18.

Rahul was joined by his fellow teammates and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman on their tour of the African nation. India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also shared a selfie with his captain while onboard the flight on Sunday. The duo was seen wearing India jackets as they smiled at the camera.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kuldeep wrote, "Quick one with the skip before we take off... Zimbabwe calling @klrahul."

Later in the day, Zimbabwe Cricket's Twitter handle shared a video of Team India's arrival in Harare and captioned it, "They are here now . . . India have just landed in Harare ahead of the three-match ODI series against 🇿🇼 scheduled for 18, 20 and 22 August at Harare Sports Club."

India have named KL Rahul as the captain for the ODIs against Zimbabwe after the BCCI medical team cleared him to play in the series starting on 18 August.

Advertisement Advertisement