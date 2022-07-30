KL Rahul statement: Wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness

Bengaluru, July 30: BCCI announced the India’s ODI squad for the Zimbabwe tour and while once again most seniors have even rested. But one omission raised eyebrows and sparked speculations.

India is set to tour Zimbabwe for three ODIs next month. While former skipper Virat Kohli is missing from the squad, KL Rahul was expected to make his return from injury. But Rahul is once again missing from the line-up which raised questions about his fitness.

Returning from injury, Rahul had been named for India’s T20I squad for the ongoing Windies series, but after testing positive for Covid the wicketkeeper-batsman was ruled out a day before the 1st T20. He was expected to be part of India’s squad for the Zimbabwe tour, but his exclusion raised speculations about his injury.

Putting rest to all doubts, Rahul took to social media, to provide an update on his recovery.

“Hey guys. I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness. My surgery in June was successful, and I had begun training with the hope of returning to national duty for the teams tour of the West Indies.

“Unfortunately, as I was nearing a return to full fitness, I tested positive for COVID-19. This naturally pushes things back by a couple of weeks, but I aim to recover as quickly as possible, and be available for selection as soon as I can.

“To represent the national team is the highest honour, and I cannot wait to get out there back in blue. See you soon. KLR,” signed off Rahul.

For the upcoming Zimbabwe tour, India named a 15-member squad, led by Shikhar Dhawan. While most first-choice players had been rested, Deepak Chahar is set to return from a long injury lay off, along with Washington Sundar. Rahul Tripathi earned his maiden ODI call-up.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.