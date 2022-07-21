KL Rahul Tests Positive For Covid-19, Likely To Miss T20I Series Against West Indies

Mumbai, July 21: KL Rahul has tested positive for Covid-19 days before his scheduled travel to West Indies for the five-match T20I series.



This was announced by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly after the Board’s Apex Council Meeting here on Thursday (July 21).

Rahul was not part of the India ODI squad but was included in the T20I squad for the five-match series beginning at Port of Spain on July 29.

India will begin their white ball tour to West Indies on Friday (July 22) with the first of the three ODIs at the Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

Now, the news of Covid-19 affliction has almost put paid to Rahul’s hopes of returning to the international cricket after missing the home white ball series against South Africa and the away one-off Test and white ball series against England.

As such, the last competitive outing for Rahul remains the IPL 2022 for the Lucknow Super Giants. Rahul was named as India captain for the home series against South Africa in June but he was ruled out with an abdomen injury.

Rahul later underwent a surgery in Germany and then returned to India. Currently, the opener is recuperating at the NCA from his injury and this news has come as a massive setback for him and Team India.

But Rahul is still in with a chance to return to India side as he is expected to lead India in the ODI series against Zimbabwe in August after the tour to the West Indies.