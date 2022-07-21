KL Rahul To Marry Athiya Shetty: Check Date, Venue, Reception Details in Mumbai

Mumbai, July 21: KL Rahul is all set to marry his beau Athiya Shetty in 2023, or could be even a tad earlier, and the young would-be-couple are preparing for the big day in right earnest.

Rahul is currently recuperating from surgery that he had in Germany last month and Athiya, daughter of Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty, had accompanied him. The two had shared pics of the trip in social media as well.

As per reports, Rahul and Athiya are overseeing the construction of their new home at Pali Hill in Mumbai, an affluent residential area close to the posh Bandra community.

Incidentally, Bollywood superstars and darling pair of social media Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat too stay in the same locality. However, Athiya had recently denied the marriage rumours albeit in a lighter vein saying she was hoping to get an invitation for Rahul’s wedding.

Where is Rahul now?

Rahul had undergone a successful surgery for sports hernia in Germany and is expected to be out of for a couple of months.

Rahul, who was forced to opt out of the home T20I series against South Africa earlier this month, has lower abdomen-related fitness issues, including groin strains and hamstring injuries.

“It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon," Rahul tweeted.

The 30-year-old has played 42 Tests, 42 ODIs and 56 T20Is for India in the last eight years.

His rehabilitation is being monitored by the NCA Sports Science team, headed by Dr Nitin Patel.

Although it is difficult to put a timeline on his comeback, sources believe it could take another couple months before he wear the colours of the India 'Blues' again.

"He will be resting for a few days and then his physical rehabilitation will start at the NCA. That will start with his regular net session. Let's see if he can make a comeback in the Asia Cup. But that could take some time,” a BCCI official had said.

But as per the latest reports, Rahul could be ready for the T20I series against the West Indies later this month but his availability is subject to his recovery. He has also been strongly speculated to lead in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe next month.