KL Rahul undergoes successful surgery; India batter eyes a comeback soon

Mumbai, June 30: India opener KL Rahul on Thursday (June 30) informed that he has undergone successful surgery and is now “headling and recovering well”.

Skipper for South Africa T20Is, Rahul was ruled out of the series owing to a right groin injury on June 8.

KL Rahul thanked everyone for the messages and prayers and said his road to recovery has begun following a "tough couple of weeks".

"Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon," KL Rahul shared a post on the Koo app.

Following the injury earlier this month, a medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) had assessed the batter and had decided he would not play the rescheduled fifth Test against England.

Meanwhile, Team India arrived in England on June 16 to kick off the England tour. India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 1.

The rescheduled fifth Test is counted as the fifth game of India's 2021 series in England, which India lead by 2-1.

The fifth Test was postponed at the last minute following a coronavirus outbreak in Indian camp last year.