Kolkata Knight Riders appoint domestic stalwart Chandrakant Pandit as head coach

Kolkata, Aug 17: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (August 17) appointed Chandrakant Pandit as the new head coach of the franchise. KKR head coach's position was lying vacant after legendary New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum left the franchise to take over as the coach of the England Test team.

Chandrakant Pandit has been a stalwart in the domestic cricket circuit in the country and has successfully guided several teams to glory in the Ranji Trophy over the years. The former India wicketkeeper-batsman was the coach of the Madhya Pradesh Ranji Team in the last domestic season when MP defeated giants Mumbai in the final to bag their maiden trophy.

Upon his appointment as the coach of the two-time IPL champions, Pandit said, "It's a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the setup and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations."

As a coach, Pandit has six first-class titles overall and KKR management and fans would be hoping for a similar result from the domestic stalwart in 2023. Pandit has also played five Tests and 36 ODIs for India.

After retirement from cricket, he took up coaching, and under his guidance, both Mumbai (2003 and 2004) and Vidarbha (2018 and 2019) clinched back-to-back Ranji Trophy titles. His appointment as KKR head coach reunites Pandit with Mumbai star Shreyas Iyer, who was named KKR captain ahead of IPL 2022.

Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR on the appointment of Pandit said, "We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey. His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one."