Krunal Pandya to play for Warwickshire in Royal London Cup 2022; first India player to sign

Mumbai, July 1: Warwickshire County Cricket Club on Friday (July 1) announced the signing of India international all-rounder Krunal Pandya for the entire 2022 Royal London Cup campaign.

The 31-year-old left-arm spinner and batter made his ODI debut in 2021 against England, where he struck the fastest half-century (26 balls) in history by a debutant in ODI cricket.

Pandya has made 19 T20I and five ODI appearances for India, to date. In total, he has featured in 76 List A matches scoring 2,231 runs at an average of 37 and taken 89 wickets.

The all-rounder has also been a regular in the IPL having represented Mumbai Indians and more recently Lucknow Super Giants.

Krunal Pandya said: “I’m extremely excited to get the opportunity to play county cricket and to join such a history Club as Warwickshire.

“Edgbaston is a special place to play cricket and I can’t wait to call it my home. I hope I can play my part in a successful 50-over campaign with the Club and I am looking forward to meeting my team mates.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County cricket club and the BCCI for this opportunity.”