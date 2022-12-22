Kuldeep Yadav Dropped: Fans Disappointed After Wrist-Spinner Exclusion From India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

Dhaka, December 22: Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was on Thursday (December 22) dropped by India for the second Test against Bangladesh despite match-winning performance in the first Test, leaving fans furious with the decision.

Kuldeep, who made a grand return to the Test team after a year, earning a man of the match award for his 8 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, in the 188-run win in the first Test at Chattogram last week.

But the wrist-spinner was replaced by pacer Jaydev Unadkat in the playing eleven for the second Test in Mirpur, leaving the cricket world and fans puzzled and furious with the decision.

While skipper KL Rahul said that it was an "unfortunate" decision to leave the spinner out at the toss, former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar fired at the team management for taking the call.

"Dropping a Man of the Match, that is unbelievable. That's the only word I can use and it's a gentle word. I would like to use quite stronger words, but it's unbelievable that you left out a man of the match, who got eight out of the 20 wickets," Gavaskar was quoted as saying to Sony Sports Network.

"You have got two other spinners. So surely, one of the other spinners could have been dropped. But this guy, who took eight wickets should have played today with due respect to what the pitch looks like," he added.

Meanwhile, fans and other experts also took shots at the team management over the call on Social Media. Here are some of the reactions to Kuldeep Yadav being dropped: