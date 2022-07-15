Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022: Schedule, Results, Points Table, Squads, Telecast & Live Streaming Info
The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022, Sri Lanka's top domestic T20 tournament with some top internationals stars involved, is scheduled to start with the league phase on August 1 and is set to conclude with the final on August 21.
The tournament will see 5 teams - Colombo Stars, Dambulla Giants, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings and Kandy Falcons - battling for the coveted trophy in Sri Lanka. Each team face each other in double round-robin format with the top four at the end of the league heading into the playoffs.
There will be a total of 24 matches - 20 in the league and 4 in the playoff round including the final. The LPL 2022 will be played across two venues at R. Premadasa Stadium (RPICS) in Colombo and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium (MRICS) in Hambantota.
While the RPICS, Colombo will host the initial games of the league phase in 5-team tournament, the competition will shift to MRICS, Hambantota for a few league phase matches and the playoff rounds.
Angelo Matthews, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka and Thisara Perera will be among the Sri Lankan players in action, while Dwaine Pretorius, Shoaib Malik and Dewald Brevis will be among the many overseas stars that will be involved in LPL 2022:
Here we take a look at the LPL 2022 schedule with results, points table, squads and telecast information:
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time in IST
|Result
|August 1
|Monday
|Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|3 PM
|August 1
|Monday
|Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|7:30 PM
|August 2
|Tuesday
|Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|3 PM
|August 2
|Tuesday
|Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|7:30 PM
|August 4
|Thursday
|Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|3 PM
|August 4
|Thursday
|Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|7:30 PM
|August 5
|Friday
|Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|3 PM
|August 5
|Friday
|Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|7:30 PM
|August 8
|Monday
|Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|3 PM
|August 8
|Monday
|Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|7:30 PM
|August 9
|Tuesday
|Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Falcons
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|3 PM
|August 9
|Tuesday
|Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|7:30 PM
|August 10
|Wednesday
|Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|3 PM
|August 10
|Wednesday
|Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|7:30 PM
|August 13
|Saturday
|Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium
|3 PM
|August 13
|Saturday
|Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium
|7:30 PM
|August 14
|Sunday
|Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Falcons
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium
|3 PM
|August 14
|Sunday
|Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium
|7:30 PM
|August 15
|Monday
|Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium
|3 PM
|August 15
|Monday
|Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium
|7:30 PM
|LPL 2022 Playoffs
|August 17
|Wednesday
|Qualifier 1: 1st Placed Team vs 2nd Placed Team
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium
|3:30 PM
|August 17
|Wednesday
|Eliminator: 3rd Placed Team vs 4th Placed Team
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium
|7:30 PM
|August 19
|Friday
|Qualifier 2: Winner Eliminator vs Loser Qualifier 1
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium
|7:30 PM
|August 21
|Sunday
|Final: Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium
|7:30 PM
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points Table
|Net Run Rate (NRR)
|1
|Colombo Stars
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Dambulla Giants
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Galle Gladiators
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|4
|Jaffna Kings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|5
|Kandy Falcons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
Colombo Stars: Angelo Mathews (captain), Seekkuge Prasanna, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dwaine Pretorius, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dominic Drakes, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Muditha Lakshan, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Kevin Koththigoda, Chathuranga Kumara, Navod Paranavithana, Chamod Battage.
Dambulla Giants: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Tharindu Ratnayake, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, D'Arcy Short, Sandeep Lamichhane, Chaturanga de Silva, Tim Seifert, Haider Ali, Sheldon Cottrell, Pramod Madushan, Lasith Croospulle, Kalana Perera, Dilum Sudeera, Sachitha Jayathilake, Dushan Hemantha, Sacha De Alwis, Ravindu Fernando.
Galle Gladiators: Kusal Mendis, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Faheem Ashraf, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Imad Wasim, Janneman Malan, Sherfane Rutherford, Azam Khan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nimesh Vimukthi, Movin Subasingha, Nipun Malinga, Sachindu Colombage, Lakshan Gamage, Tharindu Kaushal, Shammu Ashan.
Jaffna Kings: Thisara Perera (captain), Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ashan Randika, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Hardus Viljoen, Evin Lewis, Shahnawaz Dahani, Binura Fernando, Tristan Stubbs, Suminda Lakshan, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka, Nipun Dananjaya, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theesan Vithushan, Theivendiram Dinoshan.
Kandy Falcons: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Green, Fabian Allen, Andre Fletcher, Dewald Brevis, Isuru Udana, Matheesha Pathirana, Ashen Bandara, Usman Shinwari, Ashan Priyanjan, Minod Bhanuka, Avishka Perera, Ashian Daniel, Malinda Pushpakumara, Janith Liyanage, Lasith Abeyratne, Kavin Bandara, Pathum Nissanka, Ahmed Daniyal.
As it stands, there is no information of the telecast and live streaming details for Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 in India. Last season, the tournament was shown live on Sony Pictures Network (SPN) and live streaming was availabled via Sony LIV app or website.