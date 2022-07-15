The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022, Sri Lanka's top domestic T20 tournament with some top internationals stars involved, is scheduled to start with the league phase on August 1 and is set to conclude with the final on August 21.

The tournament will see 5 teams - Colombo Stars, Dambulla Giants, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings and Kandy Falcons - battling for the coveted trophy in Sri Lanka. Each team face each other in double round-robin format with the top four at the end of the league heading into the playoffs.

There will be a total of 24 matches - 20 in the league and 4 in the playoff round including the final. The LPL 2022 will be played across two venues at R. Premadasa Stadium (RPICS) in Colombo and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium (MRICS) in Hambantota.

While the RPICS, Colombo will host the initial games of the league phase in 5-team tournament, the competition will shift to MRICS, Hambantota for a few league phase matches and the playoff rounds.

Angelo Matthews, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka and Thisara Perera will be among the Sri Lankan players in action, while Dwaine Pretorius, Shoaib Malik and Dewald Brevis will be among the many overseas stars that will be involved in LPL 2022:

Here we take a look at the LPL 2022 schedule with results, points table, squads and telecast information:

