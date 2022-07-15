Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022: Schedule, Results, Points Table, Squads, Telecast & Live Streaming Info


The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022, Sri Lanka's top domestic T20 tournament with some top internationals stars involved, is scheduled to start with the league phase on August 1 and is set to conclude with the final on August 21.

The tournament will see 5 teams - Colombo Stars, Dambulla Giants, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings and Kandy Falcons - battling for the coveted trophy in Sri Lanka. Each team face each other in double round-robin format with the top four at the end of the league heading into the playoffs.

There will be a total of 24 matches - 20 in the league and 4 in the playoff round including the final. The LPL 2022 will be played across two venues at R. Premadasa Stadium (RPICS) in Colombo and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium (MRICS) in Hambantota.

While the RPICS, Colombo will host the initial games of the league phase in 5-team tournament, the competition will shift to MRICS, Hambantota for a few league phase matches and the playoff rounds.

Angelo Matthews, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka and Thisara Perera will be among the Sri Lankan players in action, while Dwaine Pretorius, Shoaib Malik and Dewald Brevis will be among the many overseas stars that will be involved in LPL 2022:

Here we take a look at the LPL 2022 schedule with results, points table, squads and telecast information:

Lanka Premier League (LPL) Full Schedule
DateDayFixtureVenueTime in ISTResult
August 1MondayGalle Gladiators vs Jaffna KingsR. Premadasa Stadium3 PM
August 1MondayColombo Stars vs Kandy FalconsR. Premadasa Stadium7:30 PM
August 2TuesdayDambulla Giants vs Jaffna KingsR. Premadasa Stadium3 PM
August 2TuesdayColombo Stars vs Galle GladiatorsR. Premadasa Stadium7:30 PM
August 4ThursdayGalle Gladiators vs Kandy FalconsR. Premadasa Stadium3 PM
August 4ThursdayDambulla Giants vs Jaffna KingsR. Premadasa Stadium7:30 PM
August 5FridayColombo Stars vs Kandy FalconsR. Premadasa Stadium3 PM
August 5FridayDambulla Giants vs Galle GladiatorsR. Premadasa Stadium7:30 PM
August 8MondayColombo Stars vs Dambulla GiantsR. Premadasa Stadium3 PM
August 8MondayGalle Gladiators vs Jaffna KingsR. Premadasa Stadium7:30 PM
August 9TuesdayDambulla Giants vs Kandy FalconsR. Premadasa Stadium3 PM
August 9TuesdayColombo Stars vs Galle GladiatorsR. Premadasa Stadium7:30 PM
August 10WednesdayJaffna Kings vs Kandy FalconsR. Premadasa Stadium3 PM
August 10WednesdayColombo Stars vs Dambulla GiantsR. Premadasa Stadium7:30 PM
August 13SaturdayGalle Gladiators vs Kandy FalconsMahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium3 PM
August 13SaturdayColombo Stars vs Jaffna KingsMahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium7:30 PM
August 14SundayDambulla Giants vs Kandy FalconsMahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium3 PM
August 14SundayColombo Stars vs Jaffna KingsMahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium7:30 PM
August 15MondayDambulla Giants vs Galle GladiatorsMahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium3 PM
August 15MondayJaffna Kings vs Kandy FalconsMahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium7:30 PM
LPL 2022 Playoffs
August 17WednesdayQualifier 1: 1st Placed Team vs 2nd Placed TeamMahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium3:30 PM
August 17WednesdayEliminator: 3rd Placed Team vs 4th Placed TeamMahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium7:30 PM
August 19FridayQualifier 2: Winner Eliminator vs Loser Qualifier 1Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium7:30 PM
August 21SundayFinal: Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium7:30 PM
LPL 2022 Points Table
PositionTeamPlayedWonLostNo ResultPoints TableNet Run Rate (NRR)
1Colombo Stars00000
2Dambulla Giants00000
3Galle Gladiators00000
4Jaffna Kings00000
5Kandy Falcons00000
LPL 2022 Squads and Players List

Colombo Stars: Angelo Mathews (captain), Seekkuge Prasanna, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dwaine Pretorius, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dominic Drakes, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Muditha Lakshan, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Kevin Koththigoda, Chathuranga Kumara, Navod Paranavithana, Chamod Battage.

Dambulla Giants: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Tharindu Ratnayake, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, D'Arcy Short, Sandeep Lamichhane, Chaturanga de Silva, Tim Seifert, Haider Ali, Sheldon Cottrell, Pramod Madushan, Lasith Croospulle, Kalana Perera, Dilum Sudeera, Sachitha Jayathilake, Dushan Hemantha, Sacha De Alwis, Ravindu Fernando.

Galle Gladiators: Kusal Mendis, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Faheem Ashraf, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Imad Wasim, Janneman Malan, Sherfane Rutherford, Azam Khan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nimesh Vimukthi, Movin Subasingha, Nipun Malinga, Sachindu Colombage, Lakshan Gamage, Tharindu Kaushal, Shammu Ashan.

Jaffna Kings: Thisara Perera (captain), Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ashan Randika, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Hardus Viljoen, Evin Lewis, Shahnawaz Dahani, Binura Fernando, Tristan Stubbs, Suminda Lakshan, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka, Nipun Dananjaya, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theesan Vithushan, Theivendiram Dinoshan.

Kandy Falcons: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Green, Fabian Allen, Andre Fletcher, Dewald Brevis, Isuru Udana, Matheesha Pathirana, Ashen Bandara, Usman Shinwari, Ashan Priyanjan, Minod Bhanuka, Avishka Perera, Ashian Daniel, Malinda Pushpakumara, Janith Liyanage, Lasith Abeyratne, Kavin Bandara, Pathum Nissanka, Ahmed Daniyal.

LPL 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming in India

As it stands, there is no information of the telecast and live streaming details for Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 in India. Last season, the tournament was shown live on Sony Pictures Network (SPN) and live streaming was availabled via Sony LIV app or website.

Published On July 15, 2022

