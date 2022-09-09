Legends League Cricket 2022: Bhilwara Kings appoint former India team manager Lalchand Rajput as Head Coach

New Delhi, Sep 9: Legends League Cricket (LLC) franchise Bhilwara Kings on Friday (September 9) announced the appointment of former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput as the Head Coach for this season. Rajput - who has been the Team India manager in the past - has been in the coaching field for quite some time and brings in a lot of administrative as well as coaching experience in cricket.

He has been the coach for Zimbabwe and Afghanistan national teams in the past and was the coach of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. He was manager of the 2007 World Cup winning team and has held administrative positions in Mumbai Cricket Association. Bhilwara Kings will be led by former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

Rajput, on his appointment as the Head Coach of the team, said, "It is a great opportunity to coach senior players and I am thankful to the LNJ Bhilwara Group to offer me this role. We have overall six matches in the league stage, we are studying the strengths and weaknesses of each team and will come up with a winning strategy. I also hope that we are able to bring out the best in the players, with Irfan Pathan as the team captain."

Bhilwara Kings are owned by The LNJ Bhilwara Group, one of the leading business conglomerates with multi-products and services in textiles, graphite electrodes, power generation, IT-enabled services, energy storage solutions, and skill development.

Riju Jhunjhunwala, Team Owner, LNJ Bhilwara Kings said, "We welcome Rajput as our team Head coach. We expect the team to bring laurels in the first year under his coaching and guidance. His diverse experience within the cricketing circles and good understanding with players will become a great asset for the team. We are excited to be associated with him for this season of Legends League Cricket."

"LNJ Bhilwara Group has always delivered value to all its stakeholders; being part of sporting event of this stature is new to us but we are confident to entertain cricketing fans with our team's performance this year and win their hearts," he further added.

The biggest names in the cricketing world will be seen taking to the field and challenging each other as the tournament takes off from September 16. Legends League Cricket will feature four teams who will be playing twice against each other during the 12-match league stage.

Irfan-led Bhilwara Kings will be opening their campaign in the tournament against Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers on September 18 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Stadium, Ekana in Lucknow.

Bhilwara Kings Full Squad: Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, Matt Prior, Nick Compton, S Sreesanth, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best, Sudeep Tyagi.