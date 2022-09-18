Legends League Cricket 2022: Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants: Preview, Team News, Match Time, Telecast

Lucknow, Sept. 18: Harbhajan Singh is showing no signs of slowing down. The star off-spinner is just going about doing his job like he used to do for the Indian team and other T-20 franchises.

As was witnessed in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) special benefit match against World Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, a couple of days back, the former offie still has all the tricks up his sleeve to stifle a batter.

"It was so special to play in Eden Gardens. I was a bit apprehensive about playing after so long. But, in the end, it all came out well. I am so happy to see so many legends playing," the legendary offie had said after the benefit match.

Harbhajan will aim to bamboozle the opposition again when his team Manipal Tigers face the in-form Gujarat Giants in a Legends match at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. The Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants cantered to a three-wicket win against India Capitals in their first match and will be looking to continue the good show on Monday.

Kevin O'Brien was the star of the Giants' show with a scintillating century in the first match. The Irishman thrashed the opponent bowlers with utmost disdain and almost single-handedly won Giants the match. It will be interesting to see whether the 38-year-old will be able to carry his form against the Tigers' world-class bowling attack.

Apart from captain Harbhajan, the Tigers also have other spin wizards - former Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralidharan and former South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir - in their ranks. The spinners will certainly look to turn things around for the team.

The Tigers also have fantastic all-rounders in their side. The likes of Lance Klusener and Darren Sammy could prove to be crucial in the scheme of things.

So the Giants will need other batters to step up besides O'Brien. Captain and former India opener Virender Sehwag will be expected to get them off to a flying start along with O'Brien while Parthiv Patel will need to hold their middle-order together.

Patel got off to a good start in their last match as he scored a quick-fire 24 from 13 balls before being dismissed. The former India wicket-keeper will be looking to convert his start into a big one on Monday.

Match starts at 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Source: Media Release