Legends League Cricket 2022: Mire and Masakadza fire as India Capitals reign over Gujarat Giants

New Delhi, Sep 25: Former Zimbabwe stars Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza once again shined with the bat as the India Capitals overcame the Gujarat Giants' challenge in the seventh match of Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Sunday (September 25).

The win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was the Capitals' second of the League and they now occupy the top spot in the standings. The Giants have also won two matches, but they are placed second by virtue of having an inferior net run rate than the Capitals.

Chasing a 153-run target, after electing to bowl first, the Capitals were off to a good start with captain Gautam Gambhir and Mire combining well. They raced to 48 in four overs before Gambhir was trapped lbw by Giants spinner KP Apanna.

Mire did not last long thereafter, but his brisk innings provided the Capitals with an ideal platform to launch their chase. The 33-year-old former Zimbabwe batter slammed 41 off just 23 balls with five boundaries two huge sixes.