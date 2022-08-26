Legends League Cricket: Adani Group and GMR Group acquires franchise

New Delhi, Aug 24: Legends League Cricket announced their tie up with Adani Group & GMR group as they joined hands with two Franchise teams in the League.

With this investment GMR Group have made their third investment in Franchise Cricket and Adani group has made its 2nd investment. Both Adani and GMR Sports groups recently acquired teams at the UAE T20 league while GMR is the co-owner of Delhi Capitals team at IPL.

The upcoming edition of the League is a 4 team Franchise model. Recently Legends League Cricket announced that the upcoming season has been dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence and is being held in India from September 16 onwards.

Vivek Khushalani, Founder Chairman, Legends League Cricket said, "This is a very proud moment for us that we have two iconic groups come in as our partners. As owners of multiple Sports Franchises, they will bring in immense value to the league."

Meanwhile, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Managing Director, GMR Group said, "GMR has been in close relationship with the sport of cricket for nearly two decades now. Our relationship with cricket started with our IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. We then spread our Capitals universe with our First overseas team in the International League T20, with the Dubai Capitals and now in the legends league, we have tried to give our fans, who are like our family, some experiences that they will cherish for a long time."

Pranav Adani, Director - Adani Enterprises said, "For those of us who have lived through different eras of cricket, nothing stirs our passions like watching our favourites back in action. These are giants of the game and there is no doubt that the spiritual home of Legends League Cricket is in India, in our fantastic cricket stadiums in front of our fantastic crowds. Make no mistake, this is competitive cricket at the highest level between teams that are playing to win. Adani Sportsline is privileged to have the opportunity to own and manage one of the four teams in the Legends League.

As per the recent announcement, LLC be will starting from Eden Gardens at Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack & Jodhpur. The Play-offs and finals are expected to be in Dehradun.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "It is quite humbling to get top Corporates like Adani & GMR Groups to have acquired Franchises of LLC. We are soon going to announce the other 2 Franchises also. Our prime responsibility is to co-create a great experience for fans when they come to watch the Legends of Cricket being back in the field."

Source: Media Release