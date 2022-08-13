Legends League Cricket: Fans slam BCCI, Sourav Ganguly after Herschelle Gibbs inclusion in World Giants squad

Mumbai, August 13: Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI landed in a controversy after the team list of World Giants showed the name of Herschelle Gibbs for the Legends League Cricket.

Now, Gibbs is a very familiar name to Indian cricket fans as the South African has played enough international cricket and the IPL in India.

So, why the fans should go bananas against him, Ganguly and the BCCI?

It is about an old tweet by Gibbs. Gibbs had appeared in the Kashmir Premier League, a T20 tournament played in the PoK and backed by the then Pakistan regime under Imran Khan.

But Gibbs accused the BCCI of putting pressure on him not to play in the KPL. “It was completely unnecessary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the KPL. Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous,” Gibbs had tweeted then.

Several other international stars who were signed up for KPL like Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, Phil Mustard etc too had backed out from the KPL.

Here, Gibbs were named in the World Giants squad to play India Maharajas at the Eden Gardens next month and the match has been named a tribute to India’s 75th Anniversary of Independence.

Sourav Ganguly is leading India outfit while former England captain Eoin Morgan is the captain of World Giants. The match is scheduled to play at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on September 16.

World Giants Squad: Eoin Morgan(C), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior, Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee.

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (Captain), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma and Reetinder Singh Sodhi.