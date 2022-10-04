Legends League Cricket: Complete prize money details; winners, runners-up and player of the match award money

Jaipur, Oct 4: On the eve of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) final between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings, the organisers have announced the prize pool for the T20 tournament, involving former cricket stars.

The champion side will receive prize money of Rs 2 while the runners-up will be awarded Rs 1 crore. The announcement was made during the press conference in Jaipur ahead of the grand finale.

The press conference was attended by India Capitals' skipper Gautam Gambhir and Bhilwara King's captain Irfan Pathan along with LLC CEO and Co-Founder, Raman Raheja.

A 15-days of exciting action, with the participation world's greatest cricketers, will be concluded with India Capitals taking on Bhilwara Kings in the final at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday (October 4).

"It's been great to see these cricketing greats in action and giving their all with competitive spirit in each match. Both Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals are strong teams and It's going to be a blockbuster final tomorrow. The league has a total prize pool of 4 crore wherein runners-up will be awarded with 1 crore while second runners-up, Gujarat Giants, will receive 50 lakh," Raheja said while addressing the media.

Pathan-led side have the league's leading run-getter William Porterfield as well as the highest wicket-taker Fidel Edwards in their line-up. Former Ireland skipper Porterfield has scored 255 runs from six matches at the strike rate of 144 while Edwards has taken 10 wickets from seven games. Aussie great Shane Watson and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan are also in great form and have contributed to the team's success.

"We have played very competitive cricket and look forward to playing with the same aggressive approach tomorrow. Win or loss is part of the game. India Capitals was the first team to enter the final. Gautam Gambhir is a mastermind captain. It will be challenging to play against him," Pathan said.

India Capitals, on the other hand, finished on top of the points table. Hamilton Masakadza, with 255 runs from six games, and leg-spinner Pravin Tambe are the most successful players so far for them. Tambe has dismissed nine batsmen in six matches. Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor and Ashley Nurse will come into the match after their exceptional knocks in the qualifier.

Gambhir added: "Bhilwara Kings is the most dangerous and balanced side. We play all matches with the same motivation be it the first match or final. I will also try to score some runs which help the team win. When players like Yusuf [Pathan] and Irfan are in rhythm, bowlers have less margin of error and you have to deliver your best ball. Hopefully, we do that."

Where to watch the Final?

The final will start at 7.30 pm IST.

The action will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and also streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Willow TV will broadcast the match live in US while Kayo Sports, Fox Cricket in Australia.