Legends League Cricket: Gautam Gambhir to play in Season 2

New Delhi, August 19: Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Friday (August 19) confirmed the participation of Gautam Gambhir in the upcoming season 2, which is scheduled to start on September 17.

Gambhir, one of India's most accomplished opener, is known for his aggressive batting style, which has made him one of the most sought-after players across all three formats of the game.

Gambhir has been a part of two of India's World Cup winning team in 2007 & 2011. Gambhir's 97 in 2011 World Cup final still gives sense of joy to every Indian cricket fan.

Having represented India in 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, Gambhir has over 6000 runs to his name in limited overs. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to win two IPL Seasons in 2012 and 2014 which was a remarkable achievement.

Gambhir was excited to confirm that he will be part of the second season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), where he will be playing alongside and against many legends of the game.

"I am glad to share that I have committed to take part in the upcoming Legends League Cricket from September 17th onwards. I am excited in anticipation of being on a cricket field once again. It will be a privilege and an honour to rub shoulders once again with the glitterati of world cricket," said Gambhir.

