Legends League Cricket: Gujarat Giants arrive in Jodhpur as city all set for global cricket after 20 years

Jodhpur, Sept. 28: Virender Sehwag-led Adani Sportsline's Gujarat Giants on Wednesday reached Jodhpur to play the final leg match of the Legends League Cricket at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium.

The final leg of the league will also mark the return of the global cricket action in Jodhpur which had hosted international stars last time in 2002 when India played against West Indies.

Interestingly, two decades later, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle and Sehwag, who had opened the innings for their respective countries in that match, will now be part of the same team and will destroy the opposition bowling attack together when Gujarat Giants lock horns with Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings in their final league match on Friday.

Besides Sehwag and Gayle, Gujarat Giants also have destructive batters like Tilakratne Dilshan, Parthiv Patel and Kevin O'Brien in their line-up along with legendary spinners including Graeme Swann and Ajantha Mendis.

Gujarat Giants are currently placed third on the points table with five points from as many games. A win against Bhilwara Kings will allow them to finish the league stage with a Top-2 position on the points table.

Source: Media Release