Legends League Cricket: Gujarat Giants coach Venkatesh Prasad feels league could expand to six teams

Bengaluru, September 16: Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has said that Legends League Cricket, which is a great concept, is here to stay and could expand to five or six teams in the future.

The second season of Legends League Cricket will start from September 17 as a four-team league in which legends from across the cricketing world will compete for the title.

Prasad, who is the coach of the Gujarat Giants team, said the Legends League Cricket gives an excellent opportunity and platform for the cricketers who have retired to continue learning as he feels 'there is always something to take away from the game'.

"Learning never stops. There is always something to take away from the game. It is an opportunity for the cricketers who have retired. It is a great concept. It is here to stay. It could expand to five to six teams. It gives opportunities to players who have retired from their country and state," Prasad told ANI.

Prasad also feels LLC will be an exciting experience for the fans, especially those in cities like Jodhpur, Lucknow who did not get many chances to witness some of the sport's legendary names.

"It will be an exciting experience. We are playing in centres where spectators might have not seen these legends that much on their grounds. Delhi and Kolkata are different. But we are also playing in Lucknow, Jodhpur," he added.

"People would love to see Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle and other legends playing for Gujarat Giants and other legends who are playing in this league as well."

Aside from the fans excitement to see the legends in action, Prasad also wanted to see how these players would perform after years of break from the game.

"Fans would love to see them (cricketers) showcase their skills. For me also, I am also going to see how these players are going to perform after years of leaving international cricket. It is going to be fun, competitive and also serious," he added.

Gujarat Giants, which is owned by Adani Sportsline, will be led by Sehwag and they will open their campaign against Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals, owned by GMR Group, in Kolkata on September 17.

Apart from Sehwag, the Gujarat Giants side will also include the likes of Gayle, Graeme Swann and Parthiv Patel among others. Here is the full squad of Gujarat Giants for Legends League Cricket Season 2:

Virender Sehwag (captain), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Elton Chigumbura, Chris Tremlett, Richard Levi, Graeme Swann, Joginder Sharma, Ashoke Dinda, Daniel Vettori, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Binny, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla, Ajantha Mendis.