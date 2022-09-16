Legends League Cricket: Introduction of super-sub rule could be game changer for T20 format, says Ravi Shastri

Kolkata, September 16: In a first of its kind, Legends League Cricket (LLC) introduced a super-sub rule as the tournament kicked off with a special benefit match between India Maharajas and Team World Giants at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Friday (September 16).

The unique rule states that one "super substitute" will be available for each team which they can use after the completion of 10 overs in any inning of the match.

However, the teams have to announce the name of these "super sub" players before the start of the game.

Legends League Cricket Match Commissioner Ravi Shastri feels that the introduction of this rule could be a game changer. With the game evolving every year, the former India coach says that the rule might be used in international cricket in the future.

"I see this game evolving all the time. Who knows tomorrow it might be something that's used even at the international level. Don't be surprised because this is one format that can evolve, especially in tournaments like these where you are not bound by certain rules," the former India all-rounder said.

"You can create your own rules in tournaments like these or even in the IPL, or Big Bash. If you want to experiment or try something new, this is the place to do it."

The league phase of the tournament will start from September 17 and will feature four teams in Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings. Around 90 cricketing greats will take part in 16 matches across 6 venues.

Speaking about LLC and his role in the tournament, Shastri said, "It's a fabulous opportunity. It's a new string to the bow. Sometimes, it can just be the motivator that is needed to keep yourself fit and engage in something different.

"I am always ready and willing to work for the benefit of the sport and to promote the sport in different parts of the globe."

He added: "Basically, my job in this league is to ensure that the cricketing part of it is run properly. There is a sense of pride in what you do. The work ethic has to be solid. There is an integrity quotient attached to it.

"Hence, you have the Anti-Corruption Units. These are not exhibition games. It's the proper stuff under proper guidelines and every aspect is being looked at like the way you would play an international game.

"When that happens, players start taking it seriously. They know they are not out here for a holiday. They realise that there are people watching them across the globe, it's important for them to enjoy the league and express themselves."

With Disney Star being the official broadcasters, Season 2 will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network as well as streamed on Disney+Hotstar in four languages-English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Source: Media Release