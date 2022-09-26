LLC: Manipal Tigers aim to exact revenge against Bhilwara Kings as Cuttack-leg begins

Cuttack, Sep 25: The stage is all set for the Cuttack leg of the Sky247.net Legends League Cricket (LLC) to get underway on Monday when the Irfan Pathan-captained Bhilwara Kings take on Harbhajan Singh-led Manipal Tigers in a crucial contest at the Barabati Stadium.

With Cuttack set to host the final, the teams will be excited to get a feel of the venue. It will also be a good opportunity for the crowd in Cuttack to see their favourite superstars in action.

The match will be important for both sides after their respective games in New Delhi were washed out. It will also be a chance for Manipal Tigers to exact revenge on their opponents after they lost their first leg encounter narrowly.

Manipal Tigers though are presently languishing at the bottom of the table. Their coach John Buchanan said that the team is well prepared to give their best. "It was unfortunate that a couple of matches were washed out in Delhi. We are now all set to give our best in the games in Cuttack," Buchanan said on match-eve.

The match will feature legends like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and S Sreesanth of Bhilwara Kings and champion players such as Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif and Muttiah Muralitharan of Manipal Tigers.

Bhilwara Kings coach Lalchand Rajput said that he is looking forward to the tie. "Hopefully, the rain will not affect matches in Cuttack. We are looking forward to a good contest," Rajput said after arriving in Cuttack on Sunday.