Legends League Cricket Season 2: Buchanan, Rajput named coaches for benefit match

New Delhi, September 13: Former World Cup-winning Australian coach John Buchanan and Lalchand Rajput have been named as coaches for the benefit match of Legends League Cricket.

While Buchanan will coach the World Giants team in the benefit match scheduled to played later this week, Rajput will coach the India Maharajas team. Rajput and Buchanan will also coach LNJ Bhilwara Kings and Manipal Tigers respectively in the league when season 2 starts on September 17.

But before that, the duo will be on duty for the special benefit match that kickstarts the much-awaited season of the league in India for the first time with proceeds of the game going to Kapil Dev's Khushii Foundation, which supports girl child education.

The benefit match between India Maharajas and World Giants will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Friday (September 16).

Buchanan had guided Australia to numerous successes including two ODI World Cups, first-ever Champions Trophy triumph in 2006 and Ashes domination in the early 2000s.

Rajput, on the other hand, has successfully coached international teams like Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. He was also the manager of the Indian team that won the historic T20 World Cup in 2007.

"It is great to not only have legendary players but coaches as well, who have not only been part of their country's biggest victories but also share a great relationship with each of the cricketing stalwarts. We welcome both of them and wish them all the best for the match at Eden Gardens," said Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder, LLC.

India Maharajas will be led by one of India's most successful openers Virender Sehwag while the South African great Jacques Kallis will captain Team World Giants.

Meanwhile, the season 2 of LLC will open with Sehwag's Gujarat Giants and Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals locking horns in Kolkata on September 17. Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will also be part of the four-team league.

Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur are the other venues for the upcoming edition of Legends League Cricket, which will go on till October 5.

With Disney Star being the official broadcasters, Season 2 will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network as well as streamed on Disney+Hotstar in four languages-English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.