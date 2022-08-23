Legends League Cricket Season 2: Full Schedule, Venues, TV Channel, Live Streaming Information

New Delhi, Aug 23: The Legends League Cricket (LLC) has announced the full schedule and fixtures for the upcoming season two of the tournament in September 2022. Season two of the tournament, in which several cricket legends are going to participate, is scheduled to be played in six cities. The competition will begin on September 17.

Of those six venues, five are Kolkata, New Delhi, Cuttack, Lucknow, and Jodhpur. While the venue for the playoffs is still to be announced.

According to the official release from LLC, Kolkata's iconic Eden Garden will host the first three matches from 16th to 18th September, including the special match, which is being played between Indian Maharajas and World Giants, to commemorate the 75th Year of Indian Independence. All the grounds will have three matches each apart from Jodhpur and Lucknow, where the organisers have planned two matches. They are planning to host the playoffs in Dehradun.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO of Legends League Cricket said, "The wait is over for our fans and viewers. They can plan for the matches with the announcement of fixtures. We are soon announcing our ticketing partner along with the dates for the availability of tickets online. With the lineup of iconic players from the 10 nations in a new format, I am sure fans will experience powerful performances on the pitch and a great season this year."

Raheja further claimed that no player from Pakistan is participating in this edition. "We are not getting any players from Pakistan for the upcoming season. We will soon be adding some more international players to the draft. And all our Legends would be playing a full season with us and not miss any matches for any other league or commitment. For the final match of this season we are looking at Dehradun," he further added.

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said, "We are coming to mesmerise the cricketing fans at these wonderful cricket grounds. This festival season we will be presenting the cricket carnival with Top Legends competing for the first Legends League Cricket Title."

Advertisement Advertisement

The full schedule and venues for season two of the tournament have been announced but the fixtures are yet to be unveiled.

Kolkata: 16th to 18th September 2022

Lucknow: 21st to 22nd September 2022

New Delhi: 24th to 26th September 2022

Cuttack: 27th to 30th September 2022

Jodhpur: 1st and 3rd October 2022

Play-Offs: 5th & 7th October 2022 - Venue yet to be announced

FINAL on 8th October 2022 - Venue yet to be announced

TV Channel & Live Streaming: The Legends League Cricket Season 1 was telecast on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. The live streaming of the tournament was available on SPN's premium OTT platform, Sony LIV.