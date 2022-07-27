Legends League Cricket Season 2: Ross Taylor, Lance Klusener & Morne Morkel join players list


New Delhi, July 27, 2022: Legends League Cricket on Wednesday (July 27) announced that Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Lance Klusener (South Africa) Morne Morkel (South Africa) will participate in the second season.

With the addition of these three cricketers, the number of legends playing in this season, has reached more than half century now.

In the previous weeks, the league added iconic and legendary players like Mohammed Kaif, Brett Lee, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Virender Sehwag, Shane Watsaon, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Muralitharan, R P Singh, Subramaniam Badrinath and Stuart Binny.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "Legends League Cricket will be played in four cities, we will soon finalise the cities which are going to offer maximum cricket action in the coming days.

"It is becoming exciting the way we are receiving response from legendary cricketers. We are also receiving lots of queries from people/ fans across countries about specific cricketers joining the league. Hope with these three new additions, we have brought happiness to some of our cricket fans."

The Legends League Cricket season 2 will be a franchise format with 4 Franchisee owned teams, playing 15 matches between September 20 to October 10, 2022, at Oman.

More players will be added as names of 110 Top class players would be put in 4 teams through a Player Draft process in early August 2022.

In the first season, former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Australia, England, and some other nations featured as the players were divided into three teams - India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants based on their regions.

Here is the list of players that recently confirmed their entry to LLC Season 2:

PlayerCountry
Sourav GangulyIndia
Dale SteynSouth Africa
Jaques KallisSouth Africa
Virender SehwagIndia
Harbhajan SinghIndia
Irfan PathanIndia
Yusuf PathanIndia
Muttiah MuralitharanSri Lanka
Monty PanesarEngland
Pravin TambeIndia
Naman OjhaIndia
S BadrinathIndia
Stuart BinnyIndia
Asghar AfghanAfghanistan
Bret LeeAustralia
Mitchell Johnson Australia
Liam PlunkettEngland
Joginder SharmaIndia
Albie MorkelSouth Africa
Jonty RhodesSouth Africa
Ajantha MendisSri Lanka
Dilhara FernandoSri Lanka
Ravi BoparaEngland
Chris TremlettEngland
Parveez MaharoofSri Lanka
Upul ChandanaSri Lanka
Shane WatsonAustralia
Matt PriorEngland
Romesh KaluwitharanaSri Lanka
S SreesanthIndia
Kevin O’BrienIreland
Misbah Ul HaqPakistan
Morne MorkelSouth Africa
Ross TaylorNew Zealand
Lance KlusenerSouth Africa
Mohammed KaifIndia
RP SinghIndia
Mohammad YusufPakistan
Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka
Kevin PietersenEngland
Tilakaratne DilshanSri Lanka
Shoaib AkhtarPakistan
Published On July 27, 2022

