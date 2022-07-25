Legends League Cricket Season 2 set to be held in India, check details

New Delhi, July 25: The upcoming second season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) will be held in India as the organisers have announced shifting its base to India from Oman. The global T-20 cricket league - which will see the participation of several former cricketers from across the globe - was held in Oman in the first edition.

The decision was reportedly taken keeping in mind the huge fan base in India for the legends of cricket and the first season's response received from India. The upcoming second season of the tournament will be held in September 2022.

The first season saw a humongous following from India, for the legends playing from across the globe. During season two, the Legends League Cricket will add more excitement with more than 110 legends from the sport. The cricket grounds are being decided upon for the league which is starting from September 20. Cricketing Legends from more than nine nations are to participate.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder, and CEO of the Legends League Cricket, said about the big decision, "We have been constantly receiving requests from fans to hold the series in India and we are excited to bring the Legends League second season back home. We have the maximum number of cricket fans here in India. The first season had maximum viewership from India, followed by Pakistan and Sri Lanka followed by the rest of the world. We hope to give a better experience to our viewers and cricket enthusiasts. We are sure that the cricketing fans will rejoice our decision to shift the base to India as the excitement of watching live cricket cannot be matched."

The organisers will come up with details about venues and dates soon. The third season of the tournament is likely to be held in March 2023 in Oman.

Meanwhile, more iconic players like Ian Butler (New Zealand), Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand), Elton Chigumbura (Zimbabwe), Dhammika Prasad (Sri Lanka), Paras Khadka (Nepal), Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka), Christopher Mpofu (Zimbabwe) and Laxmi Ratan Shukla (India) have signed up for the second season of the tournament.