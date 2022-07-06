Legends League Cricket Season 2: Start Date, Final, List of Players, Teams, Venue, Big Names to compete

New Delhi, July 6: The second edition of the Legends League Cricket will be held between September 20 and October 10, 2022, in Oman and this year the tournament will feature four privately owned franchisees.

Indian cricket legends like Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan have confirmed their participation for the second season at Muscat Cricket Stadium, Oman.

The first season of Legends League Cricket saw former cricket legends from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and England.

The players were divided into three teams representing India, Asia and the Rest of the World. Cricket fans all across the world saw their favourite players sweat it out at their competitive best during the first season.

Big Names to Compete:

Former India opener Virender Sehwag will be making his return to the league and said, "I love to be on the Cricket field. I missed the playing 1st season of LLC but it would be great to go back into the field with the LLC season 2."

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan said, "Excited to announce that I'll be back in action playing Legends League Cricket in September. Aur iss baar kuch naya bhi hone wala hai... So, I am really looking forward to being in Oman."

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan said, "Practice makes you perfect. And I'm perfecting my shots for the action-packed season 2 of the Legends League Cricket. It was fun in January, and I am getting ready for September."

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), Monty Panesar (England), Naman Ojha (India), Stuart Binny (India), Pravin Tambe (India), S Badrinath (India), Asghar Afghan (Afghanistan), Bret Lee (Australia), Liam Plunkett (England), Joginder Sharma (India), Albie Morkel (South Africa), Jonty Rhodes (South Africa), Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka), Dilhara Fernando (Sri Lanka), Eoin Morgan (England), S Sreesanth (India), Misbah ul Haq (Pakistan), Kevin O Brien (Ireland). Brett Lee (Australia), Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan), Kevin Pietersen (England), Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka), Mohammad Kaif (India), Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka), Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan).

Players who missed 1st season: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Shahid Afridi were also supposed to participate in the league but couldn't make it due to COVID-19 situations and personal reasons. Hopefully, these players will make their debut in the league this time around.

Commissioner of Legends League Cricket: Former India cricketer and ex-coach, Ravi Shastri is the Commissioner of the tournament.

Teams:

4 franchisee-owned teams

Number of Matches: 15

Start Date: September 20

Final: October 10, 2022

Venue: Muscat Cricket Stadium, Oman

Number of players in the draft: Currently there are 110 players in the pool who would be put in 4 teams through a Player Draft process in early August 2022. Around 80 top players would be playing in the upcoming season.

Where to watch: The Legends League Cricket Season 1 was telecast on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. The live streaming of the tournament was available on SPN's premium OTT platform, Sony LIV.

List of captains in LLC Season 1:

India Maharaja - Captain: Virender Sehwag; Vice-Captain: Mohd Kaif; Coach: Duncan Fletcher.

Asia Lions - Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq; Vice-Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan; Coach: Arjuna Ranatunga.

World Giants - Captain: Darren Sammy; Mentor-cum-coach: Jhonty Rhodes.

Winners: World Giants were the winners of the 1st edition

Runners-up: Asia Lions