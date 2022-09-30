Legends League Cricket: Shane Watson arrives in Jodhpur to play for Irfan Pathans Bhilwara Kings

Jodhpur, Sep 30: Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has arrived in Jodhpur and joined Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings for the Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Friday (September 30). Watson - who has played a lot of cricket in Rajasthan due to his long-term association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals - knows a thing or two about the ground conditions in the state.

The former Aussie cricketer says he is well-acclimatised with the weather and therefore, felt an immediate connection with the state's atmosphere when he landed in Jodhpur.

The Aussie legend will be donning the jersey of Bhilwara Kings and said that the state of Rajasthan is like his second home.

"I am back home. I have so many incredible memories of playing in the state. I felt that connection again when I landed in Jodhpur today. The fans of the state love me and I am always humbled by their support. I am looking forward to playing here," Watson said in a press conference on Friday.

Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor, former India pacer S Sreesanth, Ireland great Kevin O'Brien and Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO of Legends League Cricket also attended the press conference.