Legends League Cricket: Shane Watson, Matt Prior and Kaluwitharna join players list for Season 2

New Delhi, July 20: Season 2 of Legends League Cricket got bigger and bolder with the addition of more legendary players as the likes of Shane Watson, Matt Prior and Romesh Kaluwitharana join the list.

Apart from the aforementioned trio, Ravi Bopara (England), Chris Tremlett (England), Parveez Maharoof (Sri Lanka) and Upul Chandana (Sri Lanka) were added to the players list.

Stalwarts like Virender Sehwag (India), Harbhajan Singh (India), Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), Irfan pathan (India), Eoin Morgan (England), Mitchell Johnson (Australia) and lineup of other international players were already part of LLC Season 2.

Iconic players like Bret Lee, Yusuf Pathan, Joginder Sharma, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar, Pravin Tambe, Naman Ojha, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny and Asghar Afghan also confirmed their participation in the second season of LLC.

Legends League Cricket co-founder and CEO Raman Raheja was excited with the addition of the players for the next season.

"Addition of these iconic players for the Season 2 of Legends League Cricket has taken up the excitement to the next level among fans," Raheja was quoted as saying in a release.

"We welcome them to the Legends team and looking forward to watch them, recreate the magic again on the field providing enhanced entertainment to the viewers."

In the inaugural season, the World Giants team clinched the title and the Asia Lions finished runners in the three-team tournament that also included India Maharajas team. The Second season is reportedly set to start in September.

The first season of the tournament had former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England divided into three teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World. But this time it would follow IPL style with franchises owning four teams.