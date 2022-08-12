Legends League Cricket: Sourav Ganguly to lead India Maharajas against World Giants -- Full squads

New Delhi, August 12: Legends League Cricket season two is to be dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence and the first match of the season will be a special match to be held on September 16 at Eden Garden, Kolkata.

It will be played between India Maharajas vs World Giants and the India side will be led by Sourav Ganguly.

Players from across 10 foreign countries will be participating in the match. The league will commence on September 17, 2022, wherein 4 teams in franchise format will be competing in the Legends League Cricket Franchise cricket.

Overall 15 matches will be played this season. Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said, "This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating the 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year league to the 75th year of Independence celebration.”