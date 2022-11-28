Legends League Cricket to return as LLC Masters in February 2023, to be played in Qatar and Oman

New Delhi, November 28: After the success of 2 seasons, Legends League Cricket is set to return next season as LLC Masters, which will be held from February 27, 2023 to March 8, 2023 in Qatar and Oman.

LLC Masters will feature 3 teams as played in season 1 as opposed to the 4 in season 2. So, India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants will be the teams involved in the T20 tournament.

60 top legends including Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Irfan Pathan among many others will be in action at the next season.

The recently concluded season 2 of Legends League Cricket that had 4 Franchise owned teams with 85 legends and was played in India.

But the upcoming season will be a repeat of season 1 which had former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into 3 Teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World.

Cricket fans all across the world saw the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best during both the seasons.

Harbhajan Singh said "I loved to be in the Cricket field with Manipal Tigers playing LLC-2 and it would be great to go back into the field with the upcoming LLC Masters".

Advertisement

Harbhajan successfully led India Maharajas against the World Giants team in the exhibition game played at Kolkata as part of season 2 commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence.

Irfan Pathan said, "Excited to announce that I'll be back in action again playing Legends League Cricket in February. And this time playing for Team India so I am really looking forward to it."

Shane Watson said, "It was fun in September/October playing for Bhilwara Kings, and now I am getting ready for the LLC Masters to play for the World team."

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "After a super successful season of Legends League Cricket-season 2, we are pleased to announce that we are coming back as LLC Masters.

"We had invitation from Qatar and Oman so we shall be splitting the season in 2 cities of Doha and Muscat. And about 60 top players, essentially Legends of Cricket, would be playing in the upcoming season but this time representing their countries unlike the previous Franchise season.

"Players like Gambhir, Gayle, Harbhajan, Watson, Irfan & Yusuf Pathan amongst others from India, Australia, England, Pakistan, SA, Sri Lanka, etc are going to be playing in the LLC Masters."