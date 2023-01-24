LLC Masters: Shane Watson among seven more cricketers to confirm participation for season 3

New Delhi, January 24: Legendary Australian all-rounder Shane Watson was among the seven former cricketers that confirmed their participation for the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters, which is set to be held in Qatar next month.

Apart from Watson, former Sri Lankan opener Upul Tharanga, former Ireland batter Kevin O'Brien, former Indian pacer Ashok Dinda, former Bangladesh batter Rajin Saleh, former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel and former England captain Eoin Morgan are the new players who will be part of the next season of LLC.

While Watson, Tharanga, O'Brien, Morkel, Saleh and Dinda's entry was announced on Monday (January 23), Morgan's participation was announced last week by the LLC.

Some of the legends who have already confirmed include Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, and Lendl Simmons.

Upul Tharanga said, "It was really a great experience playing the first season of Legends League Cricket as playing with other legends has nostalgic feelings of playing for the country."

Kevin O'Brien said, "Having played both seasons, I am so excited to once again showcase my skills and talent and play some really competitive cricket. I look forward to performing well for my team at LLC Masters."

Ashok Dinda said, "The last season in India was really good for me as far as my performance was concerned. I look forward to enjoying the game during LLC Masters as well."

Shane Watson said, "I carry some special memories from last season and hope to create more while entertaining our fans."

Albie Morkel said, "I am very excited to be part of the Legends again. Looking forward to the tournament in Qatar."

Eion Morgan said, "I am excited to be part of the Legends League Masters and enjoy my game with the Legends. I have been following LLC games and really impressed by the commitment of players in the game."

Former Bangladesh batter Rajin Saleh said, "I am following the Legends League Cricket. I am looking forward to some quality cricket during LLC Masters, considering the seriousness of the last seasons."

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, "The player's pool is getting bigger for LLC Masters. We are going to witness some old rivalries and good competitive cricket this season. We will soon be announcing the schedule for the matches in the coming days."

The LLC Masters will have three teams Indian Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants. The tournament will be played in Qatar from February 27 to March 08, 2023.