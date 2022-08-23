Look to bat through: Shubman Gill on Yuvraj Singhs advice

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Shubman Gill has been making the headlines for all the right reasons. As India completed a 3-0 series sweep over Zimbabwe, Gill paved the way in the final match of the series with a smashing hundred.

The talented Indian batsman hammered his maiden ODI ton in India's 13-run win over the hosts on Monday. Following his sizzling 97-ball 137, which included 15 boundaries and one six, accolades poured in from all over, including former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

On Tuesday, in a video posted by BCCI, Gill gave credit to Yuvraj, adding that the former cricketer had told him to bat through once he is well set, and that advice paid off during his maiden ODI ton.

"I just met him (Yuvraj) before coming to Zimbabwe and he just told me that you're batting well and just go there and when you're set, look to bat throughout," Gill said in a video posted by BCCI. "I was telling him '100 nahi aa raha' (I'm not getting that hundred). And his reply was 'don't worry, it'll come'," added Gill.

In the previous series against West Indies, Gill had reached 98 not out, but was denied his maiden ton as rain interrupted play and it brought an end to India's innings. Gill was desperate to score his maiden century, and he did it in style on Monday.

With his sizzling knock, Gill became the third youngest Indian to score an ODI century abroad after Yuvraj and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

"It was a good wicket to bat on, I got your company and luck was in my favour and it was important for me to make the most of the opportunity ad I am happy I did that," Gill, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, told Ishan Kishan during a chat.

Zimbabwe batter Sikandar Raza also produced a special innings of 115 off 95 balls to almost take his team to victory before Gill took a sensational catch in the deep as India emerged victorious by 13 runs and completed a 3-0 series sweep.

"The game was pretty tight. We didn't expect the game to go this deep but this is what cricket is about," he said. "When the ball went in the air, first I was thinking, 'ok, it's going to come to me at an easy pace'. But the ball was dipping and I was like 'it shouldn't fall down'. So I just dived to take the catch," said Gill.

Gill, who scored 245 runs in the three-match series, including his maiden ton, not only bagged the player of the match award, but was also adjudged player of the series.