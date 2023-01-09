Looking forward to watch Dewald Brevis play in the SA20, says AB de Villiers

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is excited to witness what the SA20 League brings to the country as the franchise tournament is set to start within days.

He also has picked youngster Dewald Brevis as the most exciting player to look forward to in the upcoming tournament.

SA20 will be the inception of a new chapter in South African cricket and it will quite surely make a positive impact on the cricketing evolution in the country.

"I think the SA20 comes at a really good time for the South African cricket. And we have seen the amazing things that these leagues have done to the cricket and in the particular nations to give our youngsters the base and the foundation to get exposure at the highest level against the best players in the world is what's it all about," De Villiers said to JioCinema as he makes his debut as a commentator in the league.

De Villiers picked fellow South African sensation Dewald Brevis as the most exciting player to watch out for at the tournament.

"I think there's a lot of young players that have come through in the last few years and I think of the very first up in my list Dewald Brevis. I'm looking forward to watch him play and few other youngsters that have performed really well," he added.

