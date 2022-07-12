Lowest ODI team totals of all time; England register their lowest ODI total against India

London, July 12: Indian pace attack ran through England's batting line-up on Tuesday (July 12) in the first one-day international at Kennington Oval. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami put up an exhibition of a sensational effort as the hosts were bundled out for a paltry 110 after being put in to bat first.

The pace duo of Bumrah and Shami made full use of the overcast conditions and a tinge of grass left on the crease after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field.

Bumrah struck in the first over of the match twice when he dismissed English opener Jason Roy and top-order batter Joe Root for a duck. Shami then got England's red-ball skipper Ben Stokes caught behind by Rishabh Pant for a nought. The hosts' top three batters were back in the dressing room without scoring when the team's score was just 7.

Bumrah then dismissed Jonny Bairstow for 7 and England lost their fourth wicket in just 5.3 overs. The hosts' agony didn't stop there as Bumrah bowled Liam Livingstone for a duck and England lost 5 wickets inside 10 overs.

In the second powerplay, young pacer Prasidh Krishna took a sharp reflex catch in the follow-through to end Moeen Ali's knock for 14 and broke his partnership with skipper Jos Buttler.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rohit soon introduced Shami for a second spell and the senior pacer got the wicket of Buttler - the team's highest scorer in the game (30) - and English were 59 for 7 in 15 overs. Bumrah was once again brought into the attack and the right-arm pacer wrapped up the hosts' innings for a paltry 110 and returned with his best-ever ODI figures of 6/19.