Lowest T20 Totals Of All Times: Sydney Thunder Claim Unwanted Record in BBL 2022-23

Adelaide, Dec 16: Big Bash League (BBL) side Sydney Thunder touched a new low in the history of the Twenty20 format on Friday (December 12) during the BBL 2022-23 league match.

The Sydney-based T20 side got All Out for just 15 runs inside 5.5 overs against Adelaide Strikers to post the lowest team total in the history of the format.

Lowest innings score in T20s

Thunder - who are being led by Jason Sangha in the premier domestic T20 tournament in Australia - lost the game by a massive margin of 124 runs. The team possessed some big T20 players in the playing eleven but they put up a horrendous batting effort to enter their names in the record books, for all the wrong reasons.

Of ten players, four batters failed to open their account in the game while the remaining six scored in single digits. '4' was the highest individual total from Thunder's side, which was scored by uncapped Australia fast bowler Brendan Doggett.

Some of the most feared batters in the format such as Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, and Daniel Sams failed to contribute with the bat as the entire batting unit collapsed like a castle of cards.

Sydney Thunder's batting figures Vs Adelaide Strikers

Hales (0), Matthew Gilkes (0), Rossuow (3), Sangha (0), Alex Ross (2), Sams (1), Oliver Davies (1), Chris Green (0), Gurinder Sandhu (0), Brendon Doggett (4) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (1*).

Chris Green faced the most number of deliveries in the innings with 6 while Rossouw's innings lasted for a total of 5 balls.

For Adelaide Strikers, Henry Thornton was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with a fifer in 2.5 overs. He conceded just 3 runs and even bowled a maiden over as Thunders displayed an abject surrender.