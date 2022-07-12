Lowest team score at fall of 5th wicket vs India in ODI: Bumrah fiery adds England to top of unwanted list

London, July 12: Jasprit Bumrah led Indian pacers ripped through half of the England side as the visitors restricted hosts to a paltry total of 110 in the first ODI at the Kia Oval in London on Tuesday (July 12).

During the innings, England set an unwanted recorded as their score of 26 bettered the previous lowest of 29 scored by Pakistan in 1997 as the lowest score posted by a side at the fall of the fifth wicket against India in the 50-over game.

Opting to bow first, India got a great start after Bumrah removed opener Jason Roy and number three Joe Root for ducks in the second over. Mohammed Shami too joined the party in the very next over as he removed Ben Stokes also for a duck.

Bumrah later got rid of in-form Jonny Bairstow for 7 and the quick-scoring Liam Livingstone for a duck to join a unique list for India bowlers to take 4 wickets inside 10 overs in an ODI since 2002.

The pace attack of India reduced England to 26 for 5 in 7.5 overs, the lowest score at the fall of the fifth wicket by any side against India in One Day Internationals. Here is a look at the lowest scores at the fall of 5th wicket vs India in ODIs:

1. 26/5 by England at The Oval in 2022

2. 29/5 by Pakistan at SSC Colombo in 1997

3. 30/5 by Zimbabwe at Harare in 2005

4. 32/5 by West Indies at Port of Spain in 1997

Bumrah also joined a list that includes Javagal Srinath and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Indian bowlers to take four wickets inside 10 overs of an One Day International since 2002. Here is the Indian bowlers with four wickets inside 10 overs since 2002 in ODIs:

1. Javagal Srinath vs Sri Lanka, Johannesburg 2003

2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Sri Lanka, Port of Spain 2013

3. Jasprit Bumrah vs England, The Oval 2022

Bumrah ended the match with an impressive figures of 6 for 19 in 7.2 overs which included three maidens as England were bowled out for 110 in 25.2 overs. Brydon Carse and David Willey were the final two victims of Bumrah in the innings as the pacer registered the third best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs.

Bumrah's figures of 6 for 19 is only behind Stuart Binny (6 for 4) and legendary Anil Kumble (6 for 12). However, the pacer finished above the likes of Ashish Nehra and Kuldeep Yadav., who also had their best figures against England.

Here is top 5 best bowling figures in ODIs by Indian bowlers: