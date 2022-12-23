LSG Team 2023 Players List: Full List of Lucknow Super Giants Players With Price in IPL 2023
Kochi, Dec 23: Lucknow Super Giants - who were the IPL debutants in the previous edition - finished third in the IPL 2022 season. The KL Rahul-led side did well in its debut season but failed to qualify for the IPL 2022 Final after losing in Qualifier 2.
The Super Giants entered the IPL 2023 Auction with the third-highest team purse of Rs 23.35 crore and looked to fill up 10 slots with a maximum of 4 overseas players.
LSG's performance in its debut season was good and that is the reason why the team management retained the core group of players. KL Rahul - who was bought by the franchise for Rs 17 crore - was also the top run-scorer for the side in the tournament.
Team also retained its key overseas players i.e. Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock and Mark Wood. Both Stoinis and De Kock played some impactful knocks for LSG and reposed the team management's faith. However, they failed to cross the final two hurdles and couldn't achieve what fellow debutants Gujarat Titans managed to do i.e. lift the title in the debut edition.
Lucknow-based franchise witnessed notable contributions from its young players. Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan left everyone impressed with their performance and showed they have in them to be the next big thing in Indian cricket, provided they keep learning.
The team management also retained some India names in the squad and the likes of Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda and K Gowtham will provide the stability to the side with the vast experience they bring from their domestic and India stints.
Now, here is a look at how the LSG 2023 Team looks after the IPL 2023 Auction:
|Player
|Country
|Role
|U/C/A
|Price in INR
|KL Rahul
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|Rs 17 Crore
|Marcus Stoinis
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|Rs 10 Crore
|Avesh Khan
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 10 Crore
|Krunal Pandya
|India
|All-Rounder
|Capped
|Rs 8.25 crore
|Mark Wood
|England
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 7.50 Crore
|Quinton De Kock
|South Africa
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|Rs 6.75 Crore
|Deepak Hooda
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|Rs 5.75 Crore
|Ravi Bishnoi
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 4 Crore
|K Gowtham
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|Rs 90 Lakhs
|Kyle Mayers
|West Indies
|All-rounder
|Capped
|Rs 50 Lakhs
|Karan Sharma
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Mohsin Khan
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Mayank Yadav
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Ayush Badoni
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Manan Vohra
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|Rs 20 lakh
LSG Players Bought At IPL 2023 Auction
|Player
|Country
|U/C/A
|Role
|Base Price in INR
|Bought For in INR
|Nicholas Pooran
|West Indies
|Capped
|Wicketkeeper
|2 Crore
|16 Crore
|Jaydev Unadkat
|India
|Capped
|Fast Bowler
|50 Lakh
|50 Lakh
|Yash Thakur
|India
|Uncapped
|Bowler
|20 Lakh
|45 Lakh
|Romario Shepherd
|West Indies
|Capped
|Bowler
|50 Lakh
|50 Lakh
|Daniel Sams
|Australia
|Capped
|All-Rounder
|75 Lakh
|75 Lakh
