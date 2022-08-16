Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Luvnith powers Hubli Tigers to 5-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Mysore, August 16: Wicketkeeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia finally lived up to the billing scoring a brilliant unbeaten knock of 96 runs off 55 deliveries to take his team Hubli Tigers to a 5-wicket win against Gulbarga Mystics here at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar ground in a Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament on Monday night (August 15).

Sisodia built his innings on some finely played shots which included 10 boundaries and 4 sixes.

After opening batsman Mohammad Taha fell cheaply at 2 runs, it was all-rounder Gneshwar Naveen who supported Luvnith’s innings with a solid 17 runs off 10 balls while Swapnil Yelave too played a good knock until Gulbarga Mystics captain Manish Pandey took a brilliant catch to end his batting at 16 runs.

Coming in at No 6, Hubli Tigers’ captain Abhimanyu Mithun was in no mood to slow down the run rate. He struck away couple of fours and sixes, scoring 28 off 16 balls to help his team race to the win and remain in the hunt.

Earlier in the match, Gulbarga Mystics posted a strong 177/4, after being asked to bat first.

Playing the last match in Mysuru, before the T20 party moves to Bengaluru's iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium from August 17 onwards, Jeswanth Acharya looked like a man on a mission as he scored a scintillating 89 runs off 58 deliveries.

His fine innings studded with six boundaries and seven over it, entertained the Mysuru crowds who turned up in large numbers to enjoy the game on India's 75th Independence Day.

After having scored a big 191 and yet losing to Mangalore United, Gulbarga Mystics batters looked for a big total with opening batsman Rohan Patil and Acharya giving a steady start.

Both put up 78 runs, before Patil, the tournament's first century-getter, was sent back to the pavilion by Gneshwar Naveen, caught by T Singh.

Patil scored 28 off 28 balls after he was gifted a life by Zahoor Farroqui who dropped a catch near boundary line.

Wicket keeper- batter Krishnan Shrijith (5') was the second wicket to fall in the 13th over while Codanda Ajit Karthik (10) too fell soon after at 15.6 over with 130 on board.

After Acharya was sent back by bowler Vasuki Koushik in the 16th over, the onus was on skipper Manish Pandey and Manoj Bhandage who stitched together a fine partnership with Pandey scoring 25 off 14 balls and Bhandage scoring 18 off 8 deliveries to set up a total of 177.

Brief Scores: Gulbarga Mystics: 177 for 4 in 20 overs (Jeswanth Acharya 89, Rohan Patil 28, Manish Pandey 25 not out, Manoj Bhandage 19 not out; V Kaverappa 23/1, S Achar 36/1, CA Karthik 31/1, Pranav Bhatia 14/1) lost to Hubli Tigers: 178 for 5 in 19 overs (Luvnith Sisodia 96 not out, G Naveen 17, A Mithun 28; V Koushik 1/34, G Naveen 2/32, D Anand 1/25) by 5 wickets.