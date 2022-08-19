Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Sisodia, Shiva shine as Hubli Tigers glide past Shivamogga Strikers

Bengaluru, August 19: Captain Luvnith Sisodia and BU Shiva Kumar cracked brilliant half-centuries as the Hubli Tigers steamed past the Shivamogga Strikers on Friday (August 19) by 8 wickets.

The stars of the day in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 would have also been motivated by the presence of IPL Scouts from Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Batting first, the Strikers’ opening pair of Sharath BR and Stallin Hoover got off to a great start, making good use of the gaps in the power play during a solid partnership.

The duo were scoring at a good rate, close to 9 runs an over, as they put on a stand of 78 runs before Hoover (38) became the first wicket to fall at the start of the 10th over.

Sharath (36) departed in the over after that and was followed by Desmond Antony (7), as the Strikers had a bit of a wobble.

Siddharth (23) however was doing all he could to keep up the scoring rate, before he too made the long walk back to the hut.

Advertisement Advertisement

In the middle order, Chaitanya S added 32 runs to the cause to help the Strikers close out the innings with the score at 146/5.

In chase of what was a tricky target, the Hubli Tigers’ openers BU Shiva Kumar and Luvnith Sisodia were in prime form, thwarting the Strikers’ bowling and staying ahead of the required run-rate.