Maharaja Trophy T20: Pavan Deshpande begins Bengaluru-leg on a high, propels Mysuru Warriors to six-wicket win

Bengaluru, Aug 17: Starting the Bengaluru-leg of the Maharaja Trophy, Mysuru Warriors defeated Mangalore United by six wickets in the league match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday (August 17). It was the opening game of the Bengaluru-leg of the domestic T20 tournament organised under the tutelage of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Chasing a target of 172, Mysuru Warriors' victory was powered by Pavan Deshpande's unbeaten 53 off 35 balls and Karun Nair's quickfire 47 off 27 balls. Deshpande's composed innings included 4 boundaries and two sixes while Nair scored three boundaries and three over it.

The duo built a strong partnership of 88 runs in 50 balls after opening batters Nihal Ullal (25 off 22) and Nitin Bhille (11 off 9) fell early in the game. For Mysuru Warriors, bowlers Prateek Jain and Aditya Goyal bagged two wickets each while Vidyadhar Patil picked up a wicket.

Earlier in the match, Mangalore United set up a total of 171/7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Abhinav Manohar played an explosive innings fetching 68 runs off 35 balls. He struck five boundaries and five sixes in his pursuit to help his team set up a strong total on board.

