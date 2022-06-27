Mayank Agarwal added to India squad as possible replacement for Covid-hit Rohit Sharma

London, June 27: Opening batter Mayank Agarwal is all set to join Team India squad as a replacement for skipper Rohit Sharma for the upcoming fifth Test against England.

Rohit Sharma had tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday.

The Indian team though had not announced any fitness update of Rohit Sharma and it is likely that they are waiting to take a call as close to the match as possible.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Agarwal will fly out to England on Monday (June 27) and link up with the rest of the Indian squad this evening.

As per the latest UK government rules, Agarwal will not be required to undergo any quarantine, and will thus be available to play immediately if required.

Earlier, Agarwal was left out of Team India's squad for the Edgbaston Test named in May but KL Rahul's injury and doubts over Rohit Sharma's recovery have given a chance to him.

