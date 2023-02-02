MI Cape Town all-rounder Odean Smith claims the standard of SA20 has been amazing

Durban, Feb 2: MI Cape Town's Odean Smith follows in the long line of blockbuster West Indian T20 all-rounders and the Jamaican has had a similar dynamic impact on the first round of the SA20.

Smith hails from Kingston, the same town as T20 legend Andre "Dr Dre" Russell, and plays the game with a similar exuberance and style.

The 26-year-old has run hard for MI Cape Town and picked up seven wickets already in just five games and is an integral part of the Newlands-based team.

He believes the work done behind the scenes with MI Cape Town's New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram has set him up nicely for success in South Africa.

"Everyone has been so welcoming. The coaches have been great. The environment has been spectacular," Smith said.

"I've talked a lot to him (Oram) about the bowling aspects of my game. That's probably why I've done so well in these conditions."

Smith, who once struck five successive sixes in the Caribbean Premier League, has not yet fired with the willow as yet, but a move up the coast to Kingsmead where MI Cape Town resume their campaign against Durban's Super Giants on Thursday could just be the kickstart he needs.

