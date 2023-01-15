MI Cape Town batter Dewald Brevis hits a No Look Six in SA20: Watch

It was another fantastic outing for MI Cape Town in the SA20 on Saturday as they won against Joburg Super Kings quite comfortably to sit at the top of the table.

And their batter Dewald Brevis played another fine inning to continue his decent run of form.

Joburg Super Kings scored 105/9 after batting first, and the MI Cape Town side chased the target down within 17 overs.

Brevis opened the batting and scored 42 important runs in just 34 balls. He looked steady at the crease and played with utmost authority to construct a fine inning that helped MI towards their third victory of the group stages.

No Look Six:

And during the inning, Brevis hit a No Look Six in the bowling of Aaron Phangiso. In the first ball of the 8th over, Brevis hit Phangiso for a maximum, without even looking at the ball.

The ball was in the slot, and the young batter got down to one knee and gave it a monstrous whack to clear the fence in the long-on direction, all of it without even looking at the ball during the connection.

"That bat flow, that swing, the sound of the bat, suggested it was gonna go a long way," the commentator exclaimed.

Advertisement

Dewald Brevis Makes a Fantastic Start:

The 19-year-old has lived up to all the hype and has started the SA20 in blistering fashion. He was tipped to be one of the players to watch in the tournament, and the youngster has made no harm to his reputation. He is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament, with 112 runs after three matches.

Brevis, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, is yet to make his debut for his country South Africa. The South African national team currently going through a rough transition, and Brevis may well be the answer to their crisis in the coming days.