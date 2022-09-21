Milestone alert! Smriti Mandhana becomes fastest Indian woman to reach 3000 runs in ODI

Bengaluru, Sept. 21: Smriti Mandhana crossed the 3000 runs milestone during India's second women's ODI against England in Canterbury on Wednesday. The star Indian batter became the third Indian player to cross 3000 runs in women's ODI.

Mandhana, who made her debut back in 2013, achieved the feat during the second ODI of the three-match series at the St Lawrence Ground. Mandhana scored 40 off 51 before Sophie Ecclestone removed the opener. In the first ODI, Mandhana top-scored for India with a stroke-filled 91 off 99 to guide India to a 1-0 lead over England.

The Player-of-the-Match in the previous game, Mandhana achieved the feat in her 76th ODI. Mandhana passed India legend Mithali Raj, who achieved the feat in 88 innings. Mandhana brought up her 3000 runs in One Day International Cricket with at an average of 43+.

Mandhana's milestone saw her not only become the quickest Indian women's cricketer to cross the mark, but also the third fastest Indian to reach the landmark of 3K, after Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. Mandhana took one more game than Kohli to reach the milestone. While Dhana leads the standings having achieved the feat in 72 innings, star Indian batter Kohli breached the mark in 75 innings.

The other two Indian women cricketers to achieve the feat are Mithali Raj and current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who struck an unbeatedn 143 against England on Wednesday.

Coming to the match, India entered the second ODI with a 1-0 lead. Mandhana played a crucial role in the opening game, bagging the player-of-the-match in Hove, to guide India to a seven-wicket win. In the ongoing second match, England won the toss and invited India to bat first.

Mandhana got off to a strong start, before Ecclestone trapped her in front to end her innings. While Harleen Deol added a slow half-century, it was skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who played a blistering knock to guide India to a strong total.

Kaur's unbeaten 143 off 111 saw India post 333/5 in the second ODI.